Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.03.2020 | 11:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Mark Ruffalo in early talks for MCU Disney+ series, She-Hulk

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, might be taking the same route as other MCU actors! There have been reports that have suggested that the She-Hulk series at Disney + is in works and Allison Brie is being eyed for the lead role. While no confirmation has come from the makers, it seems like Mark Ruffalo might also be heading to the digital medium with this series.

Mark Ruffalo in early talks for MCU Disney+ series, She-Hulk

The actor attended C2E2 in Chicago and during his panel, Mark Ruffalo confirmed that he is in early talks for the Disney + series and might return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. While the rest of the details have been kept under wraps, it is unclear whether the actor will be a guest star or a series regular in this upcoming series.

According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it seems like this might be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel universe.

Disney + with Marvel will be launching many series including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

While we wait for the confirmation from the makers, Mark Ruffalo currently in talks with makers of Parasite to star in the upcoming HBO series. It will be executive produced by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho and Adam Mckay.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo confirms he is in talks to reprise Song Kang-ho's role in Bong Joon Ho's Parasite TV series

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar supports initiative in Bhopal…

Go Goa Gone 2 to have aliens and not…

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

Urvashi Dholakia says her videos with her…

Karan Johar gets honoured with the Iconic…

Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania says Kareena…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification