That authentic war-torn zone we see in the trailer of Baaghi 3 is not really Syria. “We shot in Serbia where we had to construct huge sets to make it look like Syria", reveals director Ahmed Khan, “Our producers Fox Star refused to let us shoot in Syria…too dangerous. So we had to build huge sets in Serbia that resembled the topography in Syria.”

But if sets had to be erected, why not do them in Mumbai. Why go all the way to Serbia? Ahmed shrugs, “Sajid Nadiadwala said just do what it takes to get it right. We did try to do it in Mumbai. But it didn’t seem to work out right. I am glad we shot in Serbia. We got the right atmosphere and the proper junior artists who spoke Arabic.”

Baaghi 3 looks like another plot about a kidnap and revenge. Ahmed brightens up, “That’s right! There is a kidnapping in common as a triggering point in the plot to all the three Baaghi films so far. I think it will be a common refrain in the Baaghi franchise. Besides of course, Tiger whom we can’t make Baaghi without.”

Ahmed has refrained from doing any of the choreography in Baaghi 3. “Too much to handle. I am hands-on in all the action scenes. So besides the direction I’ve to be on high-alert in many other departments. I left the choreography to Ganesh Acharya and to my assistant Adil Shaikh.”

Ahmed says he intends to take a long break after Baaghi 3. “It has taken two of years of hard work. I am exhausted.”

Also Read: Baaghi 3: CBFC removes Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘abuses’ – ‘teri maa ki beep’ and Disha Patani’s body shots

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection