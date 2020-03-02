Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.03.2020 | 11:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Mark Ruffalo confirms he is in talks to reprise Song Kang-ho’s role in Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite TV series

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the historic win of South Korean film Parasite at the Academy Awards 2020 with Bong Joon Ho winning the Best Director along with Best Screenplay, Best Film, and Best International Film, reports revealed that Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo is being eyed for the role of the father in Parasite TV series. The series will be executive produced by Bong Joon Ho and Adam Mckay at HBO.

Mark Ruffalo confirms he is in talks to reprise Song Kang-ho's role in Bong Joon Ho's Parasite TV series

Mark Ruffalo, who is currently in Chicago for C2E2, made some interesting revelations during his panel. In fact, he confirmed that he is in talks to reprise Song Kang-ho's role in Parasite TV series. ComicBook.com revealed, “We’ve met. I love him (Bong Joon-ho), I love that movie/ I might be playing the father in Parasite on a television show. I would love to do it. We’re sort of waiting on the script and all that, but yeah, that’s pretty much true and in the works."

During the panel, Ruffalo also said that Bong Joon-ho would be a great Marvel director.

Bong Joon-ho and Adam Mckay will executive produce as well along with Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung. McKay’s partner at Hyperobject Industries Kevin Messick will also exec produce. CJ’s Jerry Ko will be co-executive produce and CJ’s Fred Lee will act as producer.

Parasite is about the Park Family - the picture of aspirational wealth and the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo reportedly being eyed for HBO series based on Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar winning film Parasite

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar supports initiative in Bhopal…

Go Goa Gone 2 to have aliens and not…

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

Urvashi Dholakia says her videos with her…

Karan Johar gets honoured with the Iconic…

Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania says Kareena…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification