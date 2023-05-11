comscore

Manushi Chhillar set to join Anushka Sharma in making debut at Cannes Film Festival

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to add another feather to her cap at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After bringing the coveted crown of Miss World back after 17 years in 2017, Manushi has been unstoppable and is constantly seen making a bigger name for herself in the world of glamour and cinema. Being an innate achiever, she is now all set to book yet another glory on the global front by making a debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will also make her debut at the prestigious event this year.   

With her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Manushi will add another feather to the ever-rising glory that we have seen. The prestigious event will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France, and India is equally excited to witness Manushi grace the famous red carpet and be part of history, all over again. 

As mentioned above, besides Manushi, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will also mark her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year alongside Kate Winslet to honour women in cinema. 

For the unversed, born in Haryana, Manushi started her acting journey with her debut film Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, which was released in June last year. Manushi's dedication and hard work were recognized by the industry, and soon after, she bagged several other film projects, including Tehran with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2023: Bold and Breathtaking! Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Bhumi Pednekar, and Mithila Palkar bring elegance & glamour

