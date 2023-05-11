Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub star in Hansal Mehta’s next series Scoop; crime drama to stream on Netflix from June 2

After entertaining audiences with back-to-back successes in Khakee, Trial By Fire, Rana Naidu, Class and Toothpari, Netflix will soon drop another genre-defining drama series! Come June 2nd, Hansal Mehta and Netflix will bring audiences a new series - Scoop. The intriguing drama will have audiences unravel the Scoop, which will be headlined by Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.

Produced by Matchbox Shots, season one of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, serving as the show’s maiden instalment. Bringing his compelling storytelling to Netflix after Scam 1992, director Hansal Mehta's ardent curiosity about the inner workings of the world of crime reporting will ignite a new franchise, Scoop.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak. In pursuit of a career-defining story, she is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media when she is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?

Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features a talented ensemble including Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee. With ambition getting the best of an enterprising journalist, audiences can expect high stakes as Jagruti races to break the most significant headline of her career.

