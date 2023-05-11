After Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan has walked out of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The show, which has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and airs on Sony SAB, has been facing many accusations made by the actors against the producers. According to a statement made by Jennifer Mistry, she has accused her producers including Asit Modi of mental and sexual harassment.

In an exclusive interview with Etimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal confessed that she shot for her last episode on March 7. In the same conversation, she also opened up about the incident that triggered her, and it happened on Holi 2023. "On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I'll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That's when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times.”

She continued adding, “Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me.” Talking about the sexual harassment allegations she made against producer Asit Modi, Jennifer revealed, “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Intially I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out work. But it is enough now I won't take it anymore.”

She asserted about the legal action being taken against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as she mentioned, “On April 4, I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. That day I hired a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter.”

