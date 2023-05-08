comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.05.2023 | 1:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sukesh Chandrashekhar praises Jacqueline Fernandez’s Filmfare Awards performance in a latest letter from jail

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sukesh Chandrashekhar praises Jacqueline Fernandez’s Filmfare Awards performance in a latest letter from jail

en Bollywood News Sukesh Chandrashekhar praises Jacqueline Fernandez’s Filmfare Awards performance in a latest letter from jail

This is the fourth letter written by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been lodged in Mandoli Jail in Delhi over the last few months after being alleged of quite a few financial frauds. He was said to be in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh has been writing love letters to the actress from jail. He has now written a fourth letter to her to express his love, like he has done in previous occasions. But this time he also praised her performance at the recent Filmfare Awards.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar praises Jacqueline Fernandez’s Filmfare Awards performance in a latest letter from jail

In a letter issued through his lawyer Anant Malik, Sukesh wrote, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28. I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl. I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it's only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me.”

Sukesh also said that he has a surprise planned on Jacqueline’s birthday on August 11. “I have been missing you way too much. Also, I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it. I am keeping my promise! Can't wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don't worry baby,” he added.

The last time Sukesh wrote a letter to Jacqueline from jail was last month where he also wished her for Easter.

Also Read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Easter letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: “I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yash Raj Films to distribute Shah Rukh Khan…

Daisy Shah’s The Elephant In The Room to…

Radhika Madan starrer Sanaa gets special…

Pankaj Tripathi starts filming for Main ATAL…

Fukrey 3 gets postponed, avoids a clash with…

Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's film on hold…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification