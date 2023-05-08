Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been lodged in Mandoli Jail in Delhi over the last few months after being alleged of quite a few financial frauds. He was said to be in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh has been writing love letters to the actress from jail. He has now written a fourth letter to her to express his love, like he has done in previous occasions. But this time he also praised her performance at the recent Filmfare Awards.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar praises Jacqueline Fernandez’s Filmfare Awards performance in a latest letter from jail

In a letter issued through his lawyer Anant Malik, Sukesh wrote, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28. I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl. I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it's only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me.”

Sukesh also said that he has a surprise planned on Jacqueline’s birthday on August 11. “I have been missing you way too much. Also, I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it. I am keeping my promise! Can't wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don't worry baby,” he added.

The last time Sukesh wrote a letter to Jacqueline from jail was last month where he also wished her for Easter.

Also Read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Easter letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: “I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.