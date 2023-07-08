comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Manoj Muntashir extends heartfelt apology over Adipurush dialogues

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is a recreation of the epic Ramayana.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Adipurush, which released with much fanfare, was expected to be a treat for audiences who were excited to relive the epic saga of Ramayana on the big screen. However, they were left disappointed with netizens heavily trolling the film for its content and especially its dialogues. Followed by the uproar, now, dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir has taken to social media to accept his mistake and has penned an emotional note, extending his heartfelt apologies to the audiences.

In his recent Twitter post, Manoj Muntashir posted two notes, one in Hindi and one in English where he apologized to the audiences for the dialogues he had written in Adipurush. I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation,” he said in his note. The dialogues of the film were heavily criticized by social media users for being too ‘cheap’, especially a few lines that were said by Devdatta Nage, who played the character of Bajrang in the film.


Besides the dialogues, the audiences were also left disappointed with a few scenes and bad VFX in the film and were quite vocal about it on the social media platform.

Adipurush is expected to be a retelling of the epic war of Ramayana which Ram fought with Raavan to bring help his wife Sita escape the clutches of the over-ambitious Lanka King. The film featured Prabhas in the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon in the role of Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar, Sunny Singh as Laxmanan, along with Siddharth Karnick, Vatsal Sheth, among others playing pivotal roles.

Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends Om Raut directorial amid controversy; argues, "We need to show our gods are cooler than superheroes"

Adipurush Box Office Collection , Adipurush Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

