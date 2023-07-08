Adipurush, which released with much fanfare, was expected to be a treat for audiences who were excited to relive the epic saga of Ramayana on the big screen. However, they were left disappointed with netizens heavily trolling the film for its content and especially its dialogues. Followed by the uproar, now, dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir has taken to social media to accept his mistake and has penned an emotional note, extending his heartfelt apologies to the audiences.

Manoj Muntashir extends heartfelt apology over Adipurush dialogues

In his recent Twitter post, Manoj Muntashir posted two notes, one in Hindi and one in English where he apologized to the audiences for the dialogues he had written in Adipurush. I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation,” he said in his note. The dialogues of the film were heavily criticized by social media users for being too ‘cheap’, especially a few lines that were said by Devdatta Nage, who played the character of Bajrang in the film.

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023



Besides the dialogues, the audiences were also left disappointed with a few scenes and bad VFX in the film and were quite vocal about it on the social media platform.

Adipurush is expected to be a retelling of the epic war of Ramayana which Ram fought with Raavan to bring help his wife Sita escape the clutches of the over-ambitious Lanka King. The film featured Prabhas in the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon in the role of Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar, Sunny Singh as Laxmanan, along with Siddharth Karnick, Vatsal Sheth, among others playing pivotal roles.

Also Read: Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends Om Raut directorial amid controversy; argues, “We need to show our gods are cooler than superheroes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.