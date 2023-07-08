comscore
Kartik Aaryan buys a plush apartment in Juhu for a premium rate of Rs. 17.50 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan buys a plush apartment in Juhu for a premium rate of Rs. 17.50 crores

The flat is at the second floor of the same building where his family also owns a flat on the eighth floor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, has made yet another major investment in the city. The actor, who currently resides in the plush area of Juhu in suburban Mumbai, has purchased another property in the same building where his family owns an apartment and that too, in a premium rate. If reports are to be believed, the deal for Rs. 17.50 crores was sealed on June 30.

Reports have it that Kartik Aaryan has purchased a lavish apartment of 1536 sq.ft. in the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Society in Juhu. If these reports are to be believed, it was purchased in the premium rate of Rs. 17.50 crores even though the actual value was touted to be Rs. 7.49 crores. The rate of the apartment was bought at Rs. 1.09 lacs per sq.ft., which is considered to be one of the expensive deals in the locality. Interestingly, Aaryan’s family also co-owns another apartment in the same society, located at N S Road No. 7 in Juhu Scheme. The apartment is on the eighth floor whereas his latest purchase is six floors lower.

As per IndexTap.com, it is being said that Kartik Aaryan has paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.05 crores for the apartment while purchasing it from Jayesh and Ketaki Doshi. Along with the flat, the actor is also expected to have purchased two parking slots in the society. Reports also suggest that the actor has given his mother Dr. Mala Tiwari the Power of Attorney to manage the needs of the flat.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently announced details of his upcoming collaboration with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion, which is also expected to co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Besides that, the actor also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda celebrates 6 Years of Guest in London with candid BTS pictures featuring Kartik Aaryan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

