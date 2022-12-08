Manoj Bajpayee's mother was not keeping well since last 20 days

Actor Manoj Bajyapee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away today at the age of 80. She was keeping ill since almost a month and was admitted in Delhi’s Pushpanjali Medical Centre and Max Super Speciality Hospital. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Sharing details about her sad demise, Bajpayee’s publicist said in a statement, “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.”

Bajpayee’s father had passed away last year in October. He was 83.

We offer condolences to Manoj Bajpayee on his loss.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.