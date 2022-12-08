Actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared a photo featuring his son Yug, along with a loved-filled caption.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his verified social media handle and shared an adorable picture featuring him with his son Yug on Thursday. For the unversed, post the success of his latest release, Drishyam 2, the actor started shooting for his next Bholaa in Banaras. In the photo, Ajay can be seen lying on a wooden surface while Yug is giving his dad a warm hug.

Ajay Devgn finds “peace” with son Yug in the “heart” of Varanasi; shares an adorable pic of duo

Sporting a casual look, Devgn opted for a blue-colour tee. Meanwhile, Yug also twinned with his dad as he wore a similar shade. Instagramming the photo, Ajay wrote, “Yug & I, finding our small moment of (peace emoticon) in the (red-heart emoticon) of Varanasi.”

As soon as the Singham actor shared the photo post on his Instagram feed, many from his Insta-fam started showering love on it. “Like father like son,” wrote a user while model-actor Zuber Khan commented, “Beautiful pic of sweetest dad and cutest son.” The comments section was flooded with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Interestingly, the Bollywood star is an avid social media and ever since he started shooting for his upcoming film, he has kept his fans posted. A couple of days back; he had shared a photo of himself with Yug and his nephew Daanish Gandhi. In another post on his feed, Devgn can be seen taking blessings from lord Shiva as he visited Kashi Vishwanath and offered prayers.

Talking about Bholaa, it is a Hindi remake of the Tamil-language film Kaithi, which was released in 2019. Apart from playing the lead, Ajay will also don the hat of the director for this project. Along with him, the forthcoming film will also feature Tabu in the lead. Meanwhile, the ensemble star cast of it also includes Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande and Deepak Dobriyal. The release date of Bholaa is yet-to-be announced.

