comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.12.2022 | 1:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Salaam Venky Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Malaika Arora on stand-up comedy, “You should be ready to joke and laugh at yourself”

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora had recently admitted that she is not comfortable with acting

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Malaika Arora made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week through the show Moving In With Malaika. The show aims at giving the audience access to her life through unfiltered conversations. In one of the episodes, Malaika had said that she is not sure whether she would like to act in a film since she isn’t comfortable with memorizing and mouthing dialogues. But in a recent episode, she has said that she has decided to take up stand-up comedy.

Malaika Arora on stand-up comedy, “You should be ready to joke and laugh at yourself”

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Malaika said on the show, “Well, with regards to films, scripts, etc, I’m still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge. But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part. Sumukhi (stand up artiste Sumukhi Suresh) and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late-night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror.”

Touching upon what the art of stand-up comedy requires, Malaika added, “You know, if you have to be a stand-up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora gets angry on her manager; faces anxiety before driving

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Director James Toback accused of sexual…

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Shraddha Kapoor compliments a fan at the…

Sikandar Kher on playing Daulat in Aarya,…

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino to star Aditya…

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification