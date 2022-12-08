Malaika Arora made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week through the show Moving In With Malaika. The show aims at giving the audience access to her life through unfiltered conversations. In one of the episodes, Malaika had said that she is not sure whether she would like to act in a film since she isn’t comfortable with memorizing and mouthing dialogues. But in a recent episode, she has said that she has decided to take up stand-up comedy.

Malaika Arora on stand-up comedy, “You should be ready to joke and laugh at yourself”

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Malaika said on the show, “Well, with regards to films, scripts, etc, I’m still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge. But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part. Sumukhi (stand up artiste Sumukhi Suresh) and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late-night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror.”

Touching upon what the art of stand-up comedy requires, Malaika added, “You know, if you have to be a stand-up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge.”

