Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon have been enthralling audiences with their power-packed performances in many web-shows and OTT films. However, fans of Manoj couldn’t be more excited to see him return as Srikant Tiwari on The Family Man 3 whereas Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh has equally left audiences curious about Special Ops 2. Amid that, it seems that fans may get to see a highly unexpected crossover of Srikant and Himmat orchestrated by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

Sources reveal that the Special 26 filmmakers plans to get two actors together

As per a news report in Pinkvilla, we hear that Neeraj Pandey is currently working on a project which may see Kay Kay Meon and Manoj Bajpayee coming together for an espionage adventure. Although details are kept under wraps, the report quoted a source’s statement saying, “Neeraj Pandey’s next is an edge of the seat thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. He has pulled off a casting coup by bringing two of the most talented actors of Indian Cinema on board.”

Neeraj Pandey’s next is expected to be a Netflix film

The source continued, “Neeraj is working on multiple other scripts, and is yet to lock his next for the big screen. He is excited to embark on a journey with Manoj and Kay Kay starting this summer and plans to invest next 6 months of his career on this espionage. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2026”. It was also reported that the filmmaker has sealed a rather profitable deal with Netflix and is expected to be a feature film streaming on OTT directly. As per these, it is also being said that the untitled spy drama is already in pre-production stage with the makers planning to commence the shoot schedule in May this year.

