comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.01.2025 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

en Bollywood News Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

While both of them have earned immense love and fame for their characters on OTT, the filmmaker is set to get them together for a thriller.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon have been enthralling audiences with their power-packed performances in many web-shows and OTT films. However, fans of Manoj couldn’t be more excited to see him return as Srikant Tiwari on The Family Man 3 whereas Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh has equally left audiences curious about Special Ops 2. Amid that, it seems that fans may get to see a highly unexpected crossover of Srikant and Himmat orchestrated by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to come together for Neeraj Pandey: Report

Sources reveal that the Special 26 filmmakers plans to get two actors together

As per a news report in Pinkvilla, we hear that Neeraj Pandey is currently working on a project which may see Kay Kay Meon and Manoj Bajpayee coming together for an espionage adventure. Although details are kept under wraps, the report quoted a source’s statement saying, “Neeraj Pandey’s next is an edge of the seat thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. He has pulled off a casting coup by bringing two of the most talented actors of Indian Cinema on board.”

Neeraj Pandey’s next is expected to be a Netflix film

The source continued, “Neeraj is working on multiple other scripts, and is yet to lock his next for the big screen. He is excited to embark on a journey with Manoj and Kay Kay starting this summer and plans to invest next 6 months of his career on this espionage. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2026”. It was also reported that the filmmaker has sealed a rather profitable deal with Netflix and is expected to be a feature film streaming on OTT directly. As per these, it is also being said that the untitled spy drama is already in pre-production stage with the makers planning to commence the shoot schedule in May this year.

Also Read: Netflix drops FIRST glimpse of Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu has kicked off second leg of…

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s debut film Shaunki…

Hrithik Roshan fans to win a chance to…

EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start…

Hansika Motwani and family face allegations…

EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification