Parineeti Chopra kicks off second schedule of next film at a "Cute location"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Parineeti Chopra kicks off second schedule of next film at a “Cute location”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has returned to work after a well-deserved holiday break, diving into the second schedule of her much-awaited upcoming film. The actress, who is known for her versatility, has shared a sneak peek into the shooting location, sparking excitement among her fans.

Shooting Near the Iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link

In her Instagram stories, Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of her filming spot. The actress was seen filming near the scenic Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, a picturesque location that offers stunning views of the city’s skyline and the Arabian Sea. She captioned the video, “Second schedule starts. Cute location today,” letting her followers in on the charm of the setting.

Parineeti Chopra kicks off second schedule of next film at a “Cute location”

Parineeti’s Emotional Struggles and Reflections Ahead of Work

Before jumping back into her busy schedule, Parineeti took to social media to share her emotional journey. Reflecting on her time away from work, the actress admitted to missing the chilly winters of Delhi. She posted a picture of herself dressed warmly in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and woolen cap, sharing her thoughts: “Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet.”

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film as directly released on Netflix and features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular character.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra pens the sweetest birthday wish for her mother; calls her ‘the director’ of her real-life film

