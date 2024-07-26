Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Aurega Studios, the movie was announced on the special occasion of the release of his 100th film on ZEE5.

In a special announcement on the birthday of his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee, Manoj Bajpayee announced his venture as he gears up to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film, currently untitled, is being produced by Aurega Studios, with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee as producers.

Manoj Bajpayee joins hands with wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee for a new courtroom drama

As this year marked the 100th release of Manoj Bajpayee, Bhaiyya Ji, on Zee5, generating significant anticipation. Adding to the excitement, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has recently achieved 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5, marking a remarkable feat for the film. The official announcement was made on July 26, Friday, in a playful Instagram post by Shabana Raza Bajpayee, where she shared a picture with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Apoorv Singh Karki.

Shabana shared the following caption, "One of the best birthday gifts ever, and yes, I had a hand in picking it out. Thrilled to announce a new project from Aurega Studios – a riveting new soon-to-be-titled courtroom drama starring my amazing (and very talented) husband @Bajpayee.Manoj, directed by the fabulous @apoorvsinghkarki01, and produced by yours truly, @vikramkhakhar, and @Bajpayee.Manoj under our home production Aurega Studios. Today is even more special as we celebrate the release of Manoj's 100th film, Bhaiyyaji, on @Zee5, and the milestone of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' reaching 1 billion watch minutes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Bajpayee (@shabanabajpayee)



Sources close to the actor have revealed that Manoj Bajpayee has a lot of confidence in director Apoorv Singh Karki as they gear up to start this new venture. Furthermore, the success of their previous collaboration has set high expectations for this new project. And just like its predecessor, this one too promises a narrative with intense courtroom scenes and a thought-provoking theme.

Also Read: 26 years of Satya: Manoj Bajpayee reveals, “Ram Gopal Varma had no script for the film when he cast me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.