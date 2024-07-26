Akshay Kumar has become an investor and mentor in Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, aiming to support and nurture young fashion talent in India.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his impeccable style and dedication to fitness, has expanded his entrepreneurial ventures by joining the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) as an investor and mentor. This move signifies his support for fostering the Indian fashion industry's untapped potential.

Akshay Kumar joins Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as investor and mentor

On his Instagram account, Akshay announced the collaboration, expressing his long-held belief in the dreams of aspiring fashion entrepreneurs. He described FEF, India's first Fashion Venture Studio, as "a powerful platform designed to turn those dreams into reality for young entrepreneurs and fashion startups."

Akshay Kumar Speaks On Fostering Innovation for Global Success

Akshay further emphasized his commitment to providing the appropriate resources for innovative fashion ideas. "Our fashion industry is full of untapped potential, and I have no doubt that FEF will lead a new wave of innovation, taking our talent to the global stage," he stated.

Akshay Kumar On Unleashing India's Fashion Potential

In a press release, Akshay elaborated on his decision, "I'm incredibly excited to join forces with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. The fashion industry in India is brimming with untapped potential, and I believe FEF provides the perfect platform to nurture and showcase this talent." He firmly believes that Indian fashion creators can dominate the global stage with proper support.

Highlighting the transformative power of fashion, Akshay went beyond its glitz and glamour. "Having witnessed the transformative power of entrepreneurship in other sectors, I believe FEF is well-positioned to unlock a new wave of innovation within the Indian fashion industry," he concluded.

Coming to the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Sarfira. For the unversed, it is an official Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. Meanwhile, he is also promoting his next film, Khel Khel Mein. Besides this, he also has a bunch of upcoming films in his kitty including Singham Again, Sky Force, and others.

