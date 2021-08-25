Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.08.2021 | 1:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Manoj Bajpayee files a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against former actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan. The complaint has been filed in an Indore court for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against Bajpayee under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

Manoj Bajpayee files a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan

According to the reports, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi has urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter. The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26 which tarnished the image of Bajpayee, according to the lawyer. The actor personally recorded his statement in court.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in ZEE5's 100 and Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee explains why he said he was jealous of actors who hero-worship him

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain,…

Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake lands in…

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s secret…

Akashdeep to commence his second innings in…

Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma,…

Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification