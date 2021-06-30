Actor and presenter Mandira Bedi, popularly known for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has met with tragic news. The actress' husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30 as he succumbed to a heart attack.

Director Onir, who worked with Raj Kaushal on My Brother… Nikhil, informed everyone about this tragic news. Sharing a picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal directed three films in his career including Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). He also co-produced My Brother… Nikhil (2005), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999).

Mandira Bedi tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vir, in June 20211. In October 2020, they adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.