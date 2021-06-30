Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 30.06.2021 | 9:50 AM IST

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor and presenter Mandira Bedi, popularly known for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has met with tragic news. The actress' husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30 as he succumbed to a heart attack.

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack 

Director Onir, who worked with Raj Kaushal on My Brother… Nikhil, informed everyone about this tragic news. Sharing a picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Raj Kaushal directed three films in his career including Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). He also co-produced My Brother… Nikhil (2005), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999).

Mandira Bedi tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vir, in June 20211. In October 2020, they adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

