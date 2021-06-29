Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.06.2021 | 6:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SEVENTEEN resumes ‘Your Choice’ promotions after completing quarantine and testing negative for COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

K-pop group SEVENTEEN made their comeback on June 18 with their 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' along with the music video for the title track 'Ready To Love'. Right for their comeback, the parent company of the group Pledis Entertainment halted the promotions. According to their statement, one HYBE company staff and external staff tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 and June 19. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to postpone the promotions and the 13 members of the group were in quarantine. Now, all members have tested negative for COVID-19, completed their quarantine period, and have resumed the promotional activities from June 29.

SEVENTEEN resumes 'Your Choice' promotions after completing quarantine and testing negative for COVID-19 

On June 29, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement that read, "We would like to announce the resumption of SEVENTEEN's promotional activities for their 8th mini-album. The members of SEVENTEEN were determined by health authorities to have come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, and underwent mandatory self-quarantine from the night of Saturday, June 19 to noon, Tuesday, June 29. All the artists received negative results on their initial COVID-19 tests and exhibited no symptoms as they dutifully carried out their self-quarantine; the results of the PCR tests that were conducted before the end of quarantine at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 29 also indicated that all the members were negative for COVID-19."

"With the mandatory quarantine concluded, SEVENTEEN will resume their activities for their 8th mini-album beginning today. We would like to thank all fans who showed concern and support for SEVENTEEN. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and continue to strictly comply with all COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Kicking off the celebration with US promotions, the self-producing group made their way to Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their foot-tapping number 'Ready To Love' on June 29.

Meanwhile, the group's members Hoshi, The8, and Wonwoo and Mingyu released their solo work earlier in April. The South Korean group dropped their third Japanese single titled 'Not Alone' or 'ひとりじゃない' (Hitorijanai). The single pre-released on the music platforms on April 15, 2021, and the music video released on April 18, 2021.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN enthralls with energetic performance on 'Ready To Love' on Jimmy Kimmel Live 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan to have two releases in 2022

SCOOP: Ahan Shetty to play the lead in…

Himesh Reshammiya's next album 'Himesh Ke…

Akshay Kumar to romance Rakul Preet Singh in…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification