While her film Karan Arjun is creating waves in theatres post its re-release, the actress Mamta Kulkari, who has been away from her country for two decades have marked her return to Mumbai. The actress took to her official social media handle to share a video of her after she landed in the city wherein she revealed her heartfelt feelings about coming back to her country. This move comes after the court dropped the drug trafficking case against the actress.

Along with posting a video on the social media platform, Mamta Kulkarni penned a caption saying, “BACK TO MY MOTHERLAND AFTER 25 YEARS ATTENDED KUMBH MELA 2012 AFTER 12 YEARS AUSTERITY AND COME BACK EXACTLY AFTER 12 YEARS FOR ANOTHER MAHA KUMBH 2025”. In the video, she was seen expressing her emotions after she landed in Mumbai as she said, “I just returned to India, Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I’m here”. She went on to add how she felt emotional after seeing her country after two decades. “I’m really overwhelmed and emotional, I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport and I became extremely overwhelmed,” she stated.

Fans shared excitement about seeing her favourite actress return. “Welcome to India, Most welcome Aamchi Mumbai..., Most beautiful actress Mamta Kulkarni mam ji, Miss you boli bali Ladki, welcome back Mamta.... love to see you here....” were some of the comments shared by social media users who gave a warm welcome to the 90s actress.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mamta Kulkarni was trapped in a Rs. 2000 crore drug trafficking case involving her husband Vicky Goswami in 2015. But the actress continued to insist on her innocence. Now almost a decade later, the court has given a clean chit to the actress, which has prompted her return to her homeland. While the case created immense hype considering the involvement of Kulkarni, it is also expected to have massively affected the career of Mamta who once enjoyed the status of a 90s diva.

