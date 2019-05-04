Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur gets intense training in Kalaripayattu, experts claim he is prone to injury

Mohit’s Suri’s next directorial Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu will release on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2020. Recently, it was revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur is going all guns blazing with his new fitness schedule. He is required to build muscles and sport an uber flexible body. For this, he is learning Kalaripayattu.

The trainers claimed that Aditya was not agile enough and therefore they had to build his flexibility. Aditya trained every day for two hours. The exercises included dynamic stretches. They also practised kicks and punches, besides his cardio sessions.

They carried resistance bands so that Aditya does not get injuries. The trainers pointed out that since he has not done action before, he is more prone to injuries.

Malang is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

