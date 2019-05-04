Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 7:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur gets intense training in Kalaripayattu, experts claim he is prone to injury

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mohit’s Suri’s next directorial Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu will release on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2020. Recently, it was revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur is going all guns blazing with his new fitness schedule. He is required to build muscles and sport an uber flexible body. For this, he is learning Kalaripayattu.

The trainers claimed that Aditya was not agile enough and therefore they had to build his flexibility. Aditya trained every day for two hours. The exercises included dynamic stretches. They also practised kicks and punches, besides his cardio sessions.

They carried resistance bands so that Aditya does not get injuries. The trainers pointed out that since he has not done action before, he is more prone to injuries.

Malang is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Also Read: Malang makers to recreate the magic of Goa in Mauritius

More Pages: Malang Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Kalank Day 18 in overseas

Box Office: Kalank Day 17 in overseas

Box Office: Kalank Day 16 in overseas

Box Office: Kalank Day 15 in overseas

Box Office: Kalank Day 14 in overseas

Anurag Basu’s untitled next starring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification