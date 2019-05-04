EXCLUSIVE: After Kangana Ranaut walks out, Deepika Padukone approached for Anurag Basu’s Imli?

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has a couple of projects lined up, which includes Life In A Metro sequel and Imli. Whilst the work on the first project is on, the makers are on a hunt for the leading lady for Inline. The reason being Kangana Ranaut who was supposed to star in Imli had to opt out of the project. As the makers are looking for an actress, Deepika Padukone‘s name has cropped up.

As per a source, “Kangana Ranaut had walked out of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s forthcoming movie Imli citing difference in opinion. As the two of them couldn’t reunite after Gangster and Life In A Metro, the filmmaker has now approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead role in the film. As Deepika is busy with Chhapaak, the conversations between the filmmaker and the actress have been more than positive.”

Anurag Basu had earlier revealed that Kangana Ranaut didn’t opt out of the film. She was supposed to start the film last November but it clashed with the dates of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi reshoots. Then, he began shooting for his next film and Kangana got busy with Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. So the dates couldn’t match.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is busy with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is scheduled for January 10, 2020 release.

