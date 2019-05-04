EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor to kickstart Dubai schedule of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the childhood friends and ABCD 2 co-stars, are all set to reunite in Remo D’souza directorial, Street Dancer 3D. The team has had Punjab schedule followed by a long London schedule. As the cast is all set to present new flavours of dance styles through their film, it will be reportedly much bigger in scale. Now, the next schedule will be set in Dubai.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the entire team are rehearsing and learning different forms of dance styles. Earlier this week, they were in the rehearsals sweating it out. As they are all set to leave for Dubai, they are leaving no stone unturned. As per the sources, the Dubai schedule will be of 15 days.

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva & Nora Fatehi. It is set for November 8, 2019 release.

