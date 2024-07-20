Makeup artist hits back at Anurag Kashyap after the latter slams entourage culture; says, “In his films, he will have to call me to get the dark circles. That’s what his heroines look like”

After Anurag Kashyap set news reports abuzz with his comments as he called out the ‘entourage culture’, makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, who has been working as a hair stylist for Jacqueline Fernandez for years, have hit back at the filmmaker. The makeup artist, who have also styled Radhika Merchant in the past, called out the filmmaker by addressing the de-glam avatars of actors in his films by stating that his actresses wear Rs. 250 worth cotton sarees in his films.

Makeup artist accuses Anurag Kashyap of being jealous

During the Phitte Muh podcast, Shaan slammed Anurag Kashyap by stating that he is jealous of the kind of money makeup artists and other team members of the entourage earn. “What Anurag sir is saying is his world, his bubble. But there's another world too. Will this Anurag sir, after so many hits, go and do a movie for what a newcomer director will do? No. Of course, there’s a lot of jealousy, and I completely understand. Because we do get paid more than managers, than first ADs, and people in the camera department,” he said.

Artist takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s non-commercial, de-glam films

Further adding that his films feature women wearing Rs. 250 worth cotton sarees, Shaan went on to criticize the way actors are presented in his films. “Of course, he can lose his s**t when he hears Rs. 1.5 lakh for makeup and hair when his heroines don’t need makeup and hair, I understand. But not everybody gets paid Rs. 1 lakh or Rs. 2 lakh. There are only around 10 of us. First of all, I wouldn’t get a call from him. In his films, he will have to call me to get the dark circles and to make the hair look frizzy. That’s what his heroines look like.”

What Anurag Kashyap said

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap described the losses incurred by producers after they have to abide by the star and their entourage’s wishes. The filmmaker touched upon the subject of budget wherein he made shocking revelations about the exorbitant prices charged by an actor’s team which often results in the film going over-budget. He had opened up about it in an interview with Janice Sequeira wherein he said, “Somebody has a chef who charges ₹2 lakh per day to make this strange healthy food. Jo dekh ke lagta tha ye khana hai? Yeh to bird feed hai. Itna chhota sa aata tha (After seeing it, it doesn’t even look like food. It looks so less, like a bird feed)”.

