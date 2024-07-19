Being one of the most popular actresses of B-town, it hardly comes as a surprise that Kareena Kapoor Khan is easily one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. It is being said that the actress earns about Rs. 10 to 15 crores per film which is quite high for an Indian actress. However, due to many factors, their pay is considered to be low compared to their male counterparts. Despite all that, Kareena is expected to be one of the biggest superstars of the current generation and she was recently seen commenting on her remuneration but also discussing factors that prompt her to choose the right film.

In an interview with Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her journey and also touched upon the topic of her current remuneration in Bollywood. Responding to reports about her being one of the highest paid actresses in B-town, the actress said, “I hope so! I want that! I think it is not about my acting… that the films I choose are not about money. It has always been about the fact that if I like a role I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me… I am at that stage where I think that I can deliver.”

However, the actress also pointed out that despite her stardom and wealth, she continues to stay in her ‘husband’ aka Saif Ali Khan’s house. “Of course if it is a big ticket commercial film then maybe whatever you say is less! This is my husband's house! We are sitting and doing this interview in that so… I am just struggling! (laughs),” she added.

About her upcoming projects

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her 2024 release Crew, the actress continues to have an interesting lineup this year which comprises of Hansal Mehta’s suspense thriller The Buckingham Murders, which features her in the role of a cop and of course, the highly-awaited Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial will see Kareena reprising the role of Avni Bajirao Singham and stars Ajay Devgn as the protagonist and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and others in key cameos.

