Certain reports claimed that Allu Arjun had a fallout with the makers of his highly-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule after its release was postponed.

Pushpa 2: Amid rift rumours, producer Bunny Vasu showers praises on the bond between Allu Arjun and Sukumar; says, “If Sukumar wants the film to be shot for another 6 months, definitely Allu Arjun will oblige”

Allu Arjun, who gained immense love and fame across the globe for his role as Pushparaj, is all set to reprise it yet again on the big screen in 2024. Owing to the massive success of the first instalment, the franchise enjoys a huge fan following who are eagerly awaiting its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. While this was scheduled to release in August, the same has been pushed to the end of the year, sparking speculations of many kinds, including one where reports claimed that Allu Arjun had a fallout with the makers of the film, especially with director Sukumar.

Pushpa 2: Amid rift rumours, producer Bunny Vasu showers praises on the bond between Allu Arjun and Sukumar; says, “If Sukumar wants the film to be shot for another 6 months, definitely Allu Arjun will oblige”

Pusha producer Bunny Vasu clarifies

While the Telugu superstar’s manager recently took it upon himself to put out the fire which started on social media owing to these rumoured reports, producer Bunny Vasu too has jumped in to issue a clarification. Recently while attending an event, as the producer were questioned by the media, he told Gulte, “We are actually laughing at all those rumours as people are writing in whichever way they want. They have completely interpreted the happenings in a negative way”.

The producer continued to reinstate the claims made by Allu Arjun’s manager about the film’s pending work and also added that a few portions featuring actor Fahadh Faasil is yet to be shot. “Only 15 days of work left when it comes to Allu Arjun including a song and the climax of the movie. At the same time, we need Fahadh Faasil’s dates to wrap up the movie. Taking all these things into consideration, Sukumar wants to finish the editing first such that he will find out if there will be anything pending to shoot,” Vasu shared.

Pushpa producer also clarifies on rumours of rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Explaining the close bond that the filmmaker-actor share, Bunny added, “If Sukumar wants the film to be shot for another 6 months, definitely Allu Arjun will oblige. That’s the bonding they have; Don’t question that now”.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Featuring the aftermath of the rise of Pushparaj, from a small-time sandalwood smuggler to an influential gangster, the film takes off from where the first installment left off. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil in a key role, Pushpa 2 is slated for release on December 6, 2024 in multiple languages including Hindi.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s manager BREAKS silence on reports of unexpected break in the shoot of Pushpa 2 and postponement speculations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.