India is currently facing the worst of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Life as we know it has come to a halt. Owing to the curfews in several parts of the country, film shoots have also taken a hit. Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo is facing yet another roadblock because of COVID.

In December, the Chandigarh schedule of the film was halted for two weeks after lead actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor and director Mehta had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the film also starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli has hit a roadblock with the janta curfew in Maharashtra.

Raj Mehta, while talking to a tabloid said that he had fixed the second schedule of the film for April. He said that almost 60 percent of the film is left to shoot and they were supposed to shoot this month. The team has no option but to delay the Mumbai schedule and seek a fresh set of combination dates from the actors. He said that they had shot the first schedule right after the first wave of pandemic and it was difficult as they had cases on the set.

