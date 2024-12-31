comscore
Last Updated 31.12.2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Makers of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva to unveil first poster on January 1, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Makers of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva to unveil first poster on January 1, 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' highly anticipated project Deva continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing updates, building excitement with every reveal. Taking the anticipation to the next level, the makers are all set to unveil a striking and fiery poster featuring Shahid Kapoor on January 1, 2025.

According to an independent industry source, “Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios are set to kickstart the New Year with a bang, unveiling the first poster of Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, on January 1. The poster promises a visual treat, and Shahid’s fresh and raw look is one to watch out for! To top it off, there’s a special Amitabh Bachchan connection fans will love.”

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025. Stay tuned for this gripping action-packed thriller.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor describes his character in Deva as “Dark, menacing, and vulnerable”; begins prep for his next

More Pages: Deva Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

