In a heartfelt tribute to the late Shyam Benegal, Doordarshan has announced a special screening of the filmmaker’s iconic 1976 classic Manthan. The screening, which will feature the 4K restored version of the film, is scheduled for January 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. This screening marks a significant moment as Manthan is not only a cinematic gem but also a tribute to the man whose contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Doordarshan to screen 4K restored version of Manthan as tribute to Shyam Benegal; deets inside!

Restored Version of Manthan to Air on Doordarshan

The restored 4K version of Manthan, a monumental film inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien’s White Revolution, has been carefully preserved by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). The restoration was showcased at the Cannes Classic section earlier in 2024. The process was made possible with support from the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul), whose farmers funded the original production. The Film Heritage Foundation confirmed the screening date through a post on their official X page, marking this event as a poignant homage to Benegal’s legacy.

This #InternationalYearofCooperatives, revisit Manthan and join us in celebrating the iconic film produced by the farmers of world’s largest dairy cooperative. Directed by Shyam Benegal, it’s a timeless tribute to the true spirit of cooperation.#ManthanMovie pic.twitter.com/2kt1v1DqNf — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 1, 2025

Manthan: A Story of Revolution and Empowerment

Released in 1976, Manthan (titled Churning in English) is a powerful depiction of India’s dairy revolution. The film follows a young veterinary doctor, played by Girish Karnad, who helps rural farmers establish a cooperative to combat oppressive systems. The plot is based on the true story of the White Revolution that transformed India into a global leader in milk production. Notably, the film’s opening credits acknowledge the support of 500,000 Gujarat farmers, each contributing Rs 2 to fund the project. This collective effort marked Manthan as a symbol of empowerment and community solidarity.

Shyam Benegal: A Pioneer of Indian Parallel Cinema

Shyam Benegal, who passed away on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90, was a towering figure in Indian cinema. His death marked the loss of a visionary filmmaker who redefined the landscape of Indian parallel cinema. Known for his thought-provoking and socially relevant films, Benegal’s career spanned over five decades. His debut film, Ankur (1974), set the stage for a remarkable journey, with Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977) solidifying his place as a masterful storyteller.

His memorial service, held in Mumbai, was attended by prominent figures such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, and Urmila Matondkar, among others. The outpouring of respect at the memorial reflected the profound impact he had on the film industry and his colleagues.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manthan’s team goes down memory lane at the restored version’s premiere; Smita Patil-starrer could have been the FIRST Indian film and one of the first films in the WORLD to have a prequel

More Pages: Manthan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.