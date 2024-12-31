Amid growing speculation and excitement surrounding a potential sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Rowdy Rathore, recent reports suggest that there is no concrete development on the film as of now. Despite fervent chatter within the industry, an independent source claims that fans hoping for a Rowdy Rathore 2 in the near future will be disappointed.

Despite buzz, Rowdy Rathore 2 NOT moving forward anytime soon

The Rowdy Rathore franchise, known for its mass appeal, high-octane action, and charismatic performances, has long been a favorite among audiences. The 2012 film, starring Akshay Kumar in a dual role, became a massive hit at the box office. In the wake of its success, rumors about a sequel have been circulating for years.

However, according to an industry insider, no real progress has been made in terms of production or script development. The source shared, "Rowdy Rathore 2 news is exciting enough to make rounds in the media but no such development has happened at the production house's end. There are many names who have been wanting to be associated with the mega project, which is touted to be one of the massiest films of all time. But unfortunately, no such development is in progress so far."

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's professional front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle. Besides this, Akshay will also seen in Maddock Films' Sky Force, which is scheduled to release on Republic Day. He is also all set to reunite with Priyadarshan for a horror-comedy film, titled Bhooth Bangla.

Also Read: It’s a wrap! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and others conclude shooting Housefull 5

More Pages: Rowdy Rathore 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.