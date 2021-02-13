Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer OM: The Battle Within has gone on floors for three months. The action thriller film features the actor duo sporting a rugged action look and they have been creating many adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

A kilometer stretch set has been created at Filmcity by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan to shoot the most important high-octane action cuts over the next few days. The lead actors have done all the necessary preparations for the shoot. Renowned international stunt director has been roped in to shoot and choreograph the important action sequences.

Talking about the action sequences, producer Ahmed Khan shares, "We have planned grand action sequences for 'Om: The Battle Within' which will be shot over the next few days. Action director Kecha Khamphakdee who has worked with me for my directionals has choreographed these sequences along with Parvez Shaikh. Watching the shoot gives us an adrenaline rush, it will be exciting to see the audience response once the film is out."

After this schedule, the team will shoot songs for the film and will travel abroad for the last schedule.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, OM -The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur trained in Kung Fu and Tai Chi for four months for Om:The Battle Within

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.