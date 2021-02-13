The much anticipated film Maidaan, is all set to start shooting from February 14 in Powai, Mumbai. The film which is 65% complete will shoot non-stop till the end of April and finish the entire film.

The football coaching and choreography along with the physical conditioning camp has been on with the players for the last two months. Ajay Devgn will join the shoot from February 14 and after finishing his part he will rejoin the team on March 10 in Madh where they will begin the shoot of the football sequences.

The production has ensured all safety measures and precautions to ensure the team is in good health through the schedule. The VFX of the film has been under process throughout the lockdown period in various countries globally.

Inspired by an incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, the film also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai Ho, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on October 15 2021.

