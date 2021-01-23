Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.01.2021 | 5:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Mahesh Bhatt surrenders from his Creative Consultant position from Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mahesh Bhatt, who happened to be a creative consultant for brother Mukesh Bhatt’s production house, Vishesh Films, has resigned from his position recently. There were reports that the two brothers have had a massive fight leading to this decision from Mahesh Bhatt’s end. Mahesh Bhatt had recently returned to direction with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2.

Mahesh Bhatt surrenders from his Creative Consultant position from Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films

In an interview, Mukesh Bhatt confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt will no longer be a part of the firm and has denied all the reports of them being involved in a fight. Mukesh’s kids, Sakshi and Vishesh will be carrying the Vishesh Films’ legacy forward and he will provide them with advice as and when necessary. Mukesh also clarified that Mahesh just does not want to continue to the role and if he needs help from the latter, he will definitely ask him for it.

Films like the Murder franchise, Aashiqui, Sadak, and more have been made under the Vishesh Films’ banner.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release official statement denying drug allegations made by Luviena Lodh

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar - Alia Bhatt - Deols - Shahid…

No member from the Bachchan family invited…

REVEALED: The real reason why Alia Bhatt was…

Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor’s roles in…

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan joins…

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification