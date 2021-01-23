Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She forayed into Hollywood with her debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage starring alongside Vin Diesel. While she is looking for more international projects, she has signed with an ICM agency for representation.

ICM Partners is one of the world’s leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists, and artisans. It is home to many Emmy and Academy award-winning stars. It includes Regina King, Olivia Colman, Eugene Levy among many more.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an array of the lineup. She will star in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Nag-Ashwin's Pan-India film with Prabhas, along with Mahabharata, The Intern official remake, Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and the recently announced film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

