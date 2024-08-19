Maharashtra State Film Awards will light up the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli on August 21. This event will be a tribute to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of the Marathi film industry. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will lead the evening’s proceedings, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The night will shine brightly with the presence of two legends of Indian cinema: Shivaji Satam and Asha Parekh.

Maharashtra State Film Awards 2024: Asha Parekh and Shivaji Satam to receive lifetime achievement awards; Rohini Hattangadi, Anuradha Paudwal to get felicitated

In a first, the Maharashtra State Government will simultaneously present the 58th and 59th State Film Awards. Veteran actor Shivaji Satam will be honoured with the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the silver screen. Alongside him, Asha Parekh will receive the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating her grace, talent, and enduring influence in Indian cinema. These awards, accompanied by cash prizes, citations, and beautifully crafted trophies, symbolize a lifetime dedicated to the pursuit of artistic excellence.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the ceremony will also recognize the storytellers who shape the industry’s narrative. Writer-director-actor Digpal Lanjekar will be awarded the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, while the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award will be presented to the filmmaker N. Chandra, whose work has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The singer Anuradha Paudwal will be honoured with the Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2024. Additionally, actress Rohini Hattangadi and singer Sudesh Bhosle will be recognized for their significant contributions to cinema and music.

The event will also witness the presence of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The grandeur of the evening will be further elevated by the presence of Members of Rajya Sabha Milind Deora and Imran Pratapgarhi, MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, and various Legislative Council Members and MLAs.

This event will be guided by Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra Government and Cultural Affairs Department, and Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation.

