Mudassar Aziz has expressed his dismay over the censorship of his latest directorial venture, Khel Khel Mein, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The film, which marks Fardeen Khan's return to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus, has seen crucial segments edited out by the UAE Media Regulatory Office, leaving the filmmaker disappointed.

Key scenes from Khel Khel Mein featuring Fardeen Khan cut in UAE: Director Mudassar Aziz REACTS

Censorship Alters Fardeen Khan’s Character Arc

One of the most significant cuts in Khel Khel Mein involves a key sequence in the climax, which is central to Fardeen Khan’s character development. The scene, which delves into the character’s sexuality, has been removed under local restrictions. This censorship has drastically altered the narrative for audiences in the UAE.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a fan from Dubai, “This edit changes the narrative of Fardeen’s character. It’s disheartening to see such an important moment erased. I felt cheated when I found out from Indian cine-goers about this. Censorship like this denies audiences the full experience of the film’s powerful message.”

Another dialogue that was scissored reads, “Meri 10 saal ki beti ki soch aapki soch se behtar hai.” This line, which resonates with the film’s themes of progressive thinking and societal change, was also deemed inappropriate for the UAE audience.

Mudassar Aziz’s Response to the Censorship

Mudassar Aziz, while acknowledging the disappointment, focused on the broader impact of the film. “I’m a filmmaker. To write all sorts of characters and raise topics of conversation is my professional and moral duty! Khel Khel Mein does that. While it’s heartbreaking to see that something so relevant, and done with so much dignity, found its way out of the UAE release, I’m thrilled at the applause that [the rest] of the world is sending my way for those very scenes,” Aziz told Mid-Day.

Fardeen Khan Stands by the Film’s Message

Fardeen Khan also weighed in on the situation. “Through this role, I hoped to contribute to a conversation that is necessary and relevant. While edits may have been made, the intention behind the role—that of acceptance—remains unchanged, and I stand by the message’s importance,” he said.

Speaking of the film, besides Fardeen, it also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Taapsee Pannu, among others. It was released on August 15 with Vedaa and Stree 2.

Also Read: Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa plummet on Day 2; struggle for survival at the box office against Stree 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.