This Dussehra, it will be no less than the ‘clash of titans’ as Bollywood and South stars will be arriving in cinemas together, leaving audiences spoilt for choices. While the first half of the year was slow in terms of releases, many big entertainers were pushed to the second half of 2024, thereby leading to a clash in theatres. On October 10, theatres will witness three major films vying for space – namely, Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra, and Suriya starrer Kanguva. Along with that, Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin, also a Pan-India entertainer, will be releasing on the same date as well.

On August 19, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this clash on his official social media handle on X, aka Twitter and called it the ‘The Mighty Clash’. In the past, many trade analysts have pointed out that such kind of clashes often result in deserving films not acquiring enough screen space which often leads to films not being able to perform to their full potential.



In the case of the October 10 aka Dussehra clash, Vettaiyan, although originally is a Tamil language drama, will be releasing in multiple languages. The film also has immense hype, considering that it marks the return of Thalaivar in theatres after the grand success of Jailer and his extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. Moreover, the TJ Gnanavel directorial boasts of an extensive star cast apart from Rajinikanth, which includes the likes of Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and it even marks the Rajini-Amitabh Bachchan reunion on screen after several decades, further sparking curiosity among audiences as it gears up to release in several languages including Hindi.

Meanwhile, Jigra explores a rather dark theme and traces the journey of sibling duo played by Alia Bhatt who is the elder sister to Vedang Raina. The latter is making his theatrical debut after he received appreciation for his performance in the Netflix film The Archies. Whereas, Bhatt will be returning to theatres after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that garnered her accolades and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

Speaking of Kanguva, the film is a magnum opus mounted on an extensive budget and traces the journey of Suriya in multiple eras. Furthermore, it marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani with the former playing the lead antagonist. The recently released teaser has sparked even more curiosity among fans who are awaiting to see the Tamil superstar in a unique avatar. Directed by Siva, this one too will be releasing in multiple languages including Hindi.

Adding to this mix is Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin where the makers are going all out to make it one of his biggest films of his career. While Dhruva has established his name in the world of Kannada cinema, this will be his first tryst with Bollywood as it will be his first pan India release.

