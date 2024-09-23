comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.09.2024 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

en Bollywood News Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

The promo packs a sci-fi vibe with the new season featuring a time warp theme, and it is slated to premiere on October 6.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Carrying forward the unparalleled legacy of entertainment, India's popular reality show Bigg Boss gears to return to COLORS, promising a mind-blowing 18th season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too will be returning as the host and he was seen introducing Bigg Boss 18 along with its new theme in the promo unveiled by the makers on September 22. The promo packs a mysterious twist of time warping, with Salman promising that the Bigg Boss eye will look at the future. The promo features a sci-fi vibe with Khan revealing that it will take audiences ahead of its time as he questions contestants if they are ready to rewrite the rules of reality television.

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

Host of the show and megastar Salman Khan vouches that Bigg Boss will have insight into the contestants' futures, which will leave contestants racing against the clock. Iss bar Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walo ka future. Toh kon kab kaise badlega apni written kismat?  Sharing his take on the 18th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said, “Returning to Bigg Boss for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we've built together over the years. Each season, we re-write the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme 'Time ka Tandav,' Bigg Boss isn't just keeping an eye on the present—he's peeking into the future of the housemates. Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


Watch BIGG BOSS 18, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s  Chutney & BEAUTY PARTNER Blue Heaven, as it premiers on October 6 at 9 pm only on Colors and it will also be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Also Read: Salman Khan set to return as Bigg Boss Season 18 host, teaser reveals new season’s exciting details

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Fawad Khan to return to Bollywood with Ridhi…

AP Dhillon announces India tour amid Diljit…

Ali Abbas Zafar files complaint against…

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt…

Salman Khan to NOT reprise Chulbul Pandey’s…

Jani Master CONFESSES to sexual assault…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification