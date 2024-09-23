Carrying forward the unparalleled legacy of entertainment, India's popular reality show Bigg Boss gears to return to COLORS, promising a mind-blowing 18th season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too will be returning as the host and he was seen introducing Bigg Boss 18 along with its new theme in the promo unveiled by the makers on September 22. The promo packs a mysterious twist of time warping, with Salman promising that the Bigg Boss eye will look at the future. The promo features a sci-fi vibe with Khan revealing that it will take audiences ahead of its time as he questions contestants if they are ready to rewrite the rules of reality television.

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan returns to play ‘Time Ka Tandav’ with contestants

Host of the show and megastar Salman Khan vouches that Bigg Boss will have insight into the contestants' futures, which will leave contestants racing against the clock. Iss bar Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walo ka future. Toh kon kab kaise badlega apni written kismat? Sharing his take on the 18th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said, “Returning to Bigg Boss for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we've built together over the years. Each season, we re-write the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme 'Time ka Tandav,' Bigg Boss isn't just keeping an eye on the present—he's peeking into the future of the housemates. Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment!”

Watch BIGG BOSS 18, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Chutney & BEAUTY PARTNER Blue Heaven, as it premiers on October 6 at 9 pm only on Colors and it will also be available for streaming on JioCinema.

