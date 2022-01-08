K-pop group ATEEZ officially announced postponing their 2022 Europe Tour due to the rising concerns of the Omicron variant and restrictions imposed by European governments.

On 7 January, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment released a statement via MyMusicTaste. According to Soompi, “In light of the increasing concerns of the Omicron variant, and different restrictions imposed by European governments, it is with deep regret that we must announce the rescheduling of all six stops of ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE."

"As we are monitoring the COVID situation and want to ensure a safe environment for ATINYs to enjoy the show, all parties have come to the agreement that rescheduling the tour is the best decision to make in the current situation. The health and safety of the artists, fans, and staff are always our top priority. We will be announcing the new dates for ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE within the upcoming weeks, as well as the new dates for the fansign events in London, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid. As this a rapidly developing situation, we ask for your kind patience in the meantime," the statement read.

"Following the event date changes for ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE, anyone wishing to receive a refund may contact the ticket purchasing site. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for ATEEZ in Europe and we ask for your kind understanding of these unexpected circumstances. We know that you have been waiting a long time for more detailed updates and we once again apologize for the lack thereof. We understand your frustrations and we are doing our absolute best to finalize details as quickly as possible in adjusting to the situation. As details are set, we will continue to update you as much as possible to address the concerns you have," it continued.

"We thank you for your continued support throughout this process and will do our best to bring you good news in the near future," it concluded.

‼️Important announcement regarding #ATEEZEurope Please kindly read our postponement announcement for ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE. pic.twitter.com/06jsI6UqXo — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) January 7, 2022

After kicking off their The Fellowship: Beginning Of The End world tour in Seoul this weekend, ATEEZ is next scheduled to tour the United States where they will perform in five different cities from January 18th to 31st.

