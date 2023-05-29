Maddam Sir Bhavika Sharma has been roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show Shiv Shakti. Popular actor Arjun Bijlani will be essaying the role of the male lead. Bhavika is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress is known for her performances in shows like Jiji Ma, Maddam Sir, Parvarish and others.

Maddam Sir star Bhavika Sharma to star opposite Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s new show Shiv Shakti

The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

Arjun Bijlani has been busy with his hosting gigs on TV. His last full-fledged fiction show was Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019. Since, he has done a few appearances in Naagin 3, Udaan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

