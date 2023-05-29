Earlier this year in February it was reported that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were in talks for the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. As per reports, Aamir had approached Salman to feature as the lead in the Hindi adaptation titled Champions. In fact, it was also revealed that an official announcement on the same was to be made in March. However, since then there has been no development on the project. Now, we hear that Salman Khan has opted out of the remake, following which Aamir Khan has now approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film.

After Salman Khan opts out of Champions, Aamir Khan approaches Ranbir Kapoor

Divulging details to Bollywood Hungama a well-placed industry source says, “Salman Khan was pretty keen on doing the Campeones remake. However, there were certain date issues which arose, due to which the actor had to back out of the venture.” As per the source, everything was moving in the right direction and Salman had shown active interest in the subject, with one final narration to be done before work on project began in June. Unfortunately, following the narration, Salman realised that the film would clash with his other venture, because of which he decided to bow out of the RS Prasanna directed sports drama.

However, every dark cloud has its silver lining, and the same is the case with Aamir’s Champions. Post Salman opting out of the project, Aamir Khan has now approached Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir is doing some interesting films. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire. Given his acting prowess, and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar”, says the source. Interestingly, Ranbir too has shown keen interest in the venture, “Ranbir has heard the narration, and has expressed interest. If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions.”

As or the film, Champions which is an official remake of the Spanish film Campeones is directed by RS Prasanna with AKP bankrolling the venture. Expected to release in 2024 the final timelines will be decided only once the paperwork is done.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in talks for Campeones Adaptation tentatively titled as Champions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.