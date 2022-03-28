South Korean star Lee Minho will reportedly share screen with Gong Hyo Jin for an upcoming romanctic space comedy drama titled Ask The Stars.

Lee Minho and Gong Hyo Jin confirmed to star in new space romance comedy drama Ask The Stars

According to Soompi, Ask The Stars will follow the story of an astronaut and a tourist who meet and fall in love at a space station. On March 28, it was confirmed that Lee Minho will play the lead role of Gong Ryong, a responsible OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who arrives at the space station as a tourist. Gong Hyo Jin will transform into a Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim.

Currently slated to premiere in 2023, the upcoming romantic comedy is penned by writer Seo Sook Hyang and helmed by It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’s Park Shin Woo. Ask the Stars reportedly also has a massive filming budget with a filming set of a space station costing around 40 billion KRW (approximately 33.8 million USD), and is scheduled to begin filming in April.

Lee Minho is currently starring in the Apple TV+ original series Pachinko, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin last appeared in the smash hit drama When the Camellia Blooms. The new drama will mark the first project together for the two stars.

