Goldmedal Electricals today announced that it has onboarded Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassadors. The duo will be the new faces for the brand and play a pivotal role in consolidating Goldmedal’s foothold across the nation.

Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez announced as brand ambassadors for Goldmedal Electricals

Over the last decade, Goldmedal has displayed an impressive growth trajectory to become a prominent brand in the sector. The brand has built a reputation in the industry for manufacturing high-quality and innovative electrical products. Goldmedal’s extensive product portfolio includes switches, home automation systems, LEDs, wires & cables, DBs, PVC pipes, electrical accessories, and more. Goldmedal has recently ventured into the fans segment and launched a range of premium and standard fans.

Goldmedal has a pan-India presence through its branches and a wide and established network of dealers and retailers. To connect with their consumers more closely, Goldmedal is collaborating with two of Bollywood’s most stylish and popular actors, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. This association with the attractive pair will not only strengthen Goldmedal’s connection with its consumers but also emphasize the amazing aesthetics of their products. The announcement is part of Goldmedal’s brand outreach plans.

Commenting on the new brand ambassadors, Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Saif and Jacqueline to the Goldmedal family. Our focus has always been on innovation, design, and uncompromising quality. Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, with their talent, stylish demeanour, iconic on-screen chemistry, and wide appeal, were an obvious choice to represent our brand.”

Commenting on the association, Saif Ali Khan said, “My association with Goldmedal goes way back and it is good to collaborate with them again. Goldmedal’s brand philosophy of innovation in design and performance is truly amazing and I am looking forward to working with the brand.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand like Goldmedal that has such an incredible line of products. To me, hi-tech products should be as stylish as they are functional and Goldmedal products perfectly aligned with that ideology. I am excited to work with Saif and the Goldmedal team.”

Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will feature across Goldmedal brand and product communication in the form of advertisements on television, print, outdoor and social media.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.