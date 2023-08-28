comscore
Jawan Trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan to release on August 31, expected to be massy, action-packed

Jawan Trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan to release on August 31, expected to be massy, action-packed

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Bollywood Hungama News Network

With less than two weeks left for the release of Jawan, the anticipation is unmatched amongst the fans. Shah Rukh Khan is set for his second release this year following the blockbuster return with Pathaan in January. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the film promises to be a massy affair and the prevue previously gave a glimpse of what to expect. Now, the fans can rejoice as the trailer is set to arrive this week.

As per the reports online, the Jawan trailer will arrive on August 31. It is expected to be massy, action-packed and filled with moments that SRK fans have been excited to watch in cinemas. Following the release of the third song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ on August 29, reports suggest that an audio launch is supposed to take place on August 30 in Chennai. However, the makers are yet to confirm the launch event details.

The makers have already treated the audience with a high-energy celebration song called ‘Zinda Banda’ and a heartfelt romantic melody titled ‘Chaleya’. The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, among others.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

