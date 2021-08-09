Saturday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 begins with a tug of war between teams, under captainship of Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya, respectively. Shweta Tiwari's team includes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, and Sana Makbul while Rahul Vaidya's team consists of Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Maheck Chahal.

Taskmaster Rohit Shetty reminds everyone that Team Rahul has scored 20 Points while Team Shweta has earned only 10 Points. For the first stunt, the contestant will be put on a rotating ramp and as the stunt starts, they need to jump to the next platform to collect the flags and hook them at the starting point. The contestant will have to collect a total of 10 flags whilst the rotation speed of the ramp will keep increasing, as the stunt progresses.

Divyanka and Vishal were selected to perform the stunt, where Divyanka failed to perform well, Vishal, on the other hand, plays well and manages to collect 9 flags. As a result, making Team Rahul win the challenge. Then for the second (partner) stunt where one contestant had to lie down in a container while the other partner who had to find a code outside the container, for the box. The insects were to be added inside the container during the stunt. Abhinav and Shweta perform and successfully complete it.

Rahul and Varun go next and complete it as well. However, Rahul-Varun took less time to finish the stunt. As a result, Team Shweta goes in the elimination. For the elimination stunt, Shweta nominates Abhinav and Aastha. The underwater stunt was successfully completed by Abhinav, however, Aastha had to abort the stunt due to some problems. As a result, singer Aastha Gill gets eliminated and ends her journey on the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal eliminated already?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.