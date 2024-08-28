Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host IIFA 2024. Yas Island will host the IIFA Festival. Shahid Kapoor will also be one of the main performers at the event.

As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to make a remarkable announcement. The legendary actress Rekha, often hailed as the "Queen of Indian Cinema," is returning to the IIFA stage. The 24th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27th to 29th.

Rekha set for a spectacular performance at IIFA 2024: “It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema”

Rekha's association with IIFA has been longstanding. She has previously graced the stage with her captivating presence, leaving audiences spellbound with her performances. Her return to the event marks a significant moment in the history of Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and iconic roles, Rekha has consistently redefined the boundaries of acting.

The actress expressed her excitement about returning to IIFA, stating, "IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable."

The IIFA Awards, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Miral, is a global celebration of Indian cinema. The event brings together the biggest stars in the industry, showcasing their talent and creativity. With Rekha's return, the 24th edition promises to be even more memorable.

Joining the star-studded elite line-up, Shahid Kapoor is poised to ignite the stage as a star performer, this year's event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinematic excellence. Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, "IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host IIFA 2024. Yas Island will host the IIFA Festival. The event will feature a series of exciting activities, including the IIFA Utsavam, a celebration of South Indian cinema, and the IIFA Rocks.

