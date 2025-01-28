After completing 17 Weeks in Japan with an incredible 119-Day theatrical run, the film has been nominated in the Best International Film category.

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’, Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), continues to win hearts since its release on October 4, 2024 in Japan, celebrating an uninterrupted theatrical run of 115 days and still counting. Now in its 17th week, the film has achieved a significant milestone by being shortlisted for the prestigious Best International Film category at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024. The Best International Film winner will be announced on March 14, 2025, during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony.

Laapataa Ladies gets shortlisted at Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Out of 204 eligible international titles released in Japan in 2024, India's official entry to Oscars Laapataa Ladies has been selected as one of the five international films, cementing its place among global cinematic masterpieces as it competes with movies such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland’s Civil War.

This recognition places Kiran Rao in the league of visionary filmmakers, highlighting the global impact of Indian cinema. Since its release, Laapataa Ladies has garnered critical acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling, nuanced performances, and unique cultural narrative. The film’s journey in Japan reflects its ability to transcend boundaries and connect with global audiences.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in key roles, the film tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

