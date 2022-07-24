comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.07.2022 | 3:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in Hindi film industry; receives honour certificate from IT department

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been quite busy shooting for his next film Capsule Gill with Tinu Desai in London. He is also promoting Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan in the UK. Amid that, the actor has been awarded Samman Patra by Income Tax Department for becoming one of the highest tax payer from the Hindi film industry.

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in Hindi film industry; receives honour certificate from IT department

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in Hindi film industry; receives honour certificate from IT department

According to the media portal Pinkvilla, the actor received the certificate on Sunday morning whilst he was busy with his shoot schedule in London. The actor has several films and endorsement deals under his wing and has been named highest tax payer for around 5 years now.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will yet again return as a Sikh character on the big screen with a film inspired by real life. He will feature Jaswant Singh Gill in the film Capsule Gill that highlights the heroic deed of the mining engineer who ended up saving many lives during a catastrophe.

He will next star in Raksha Bandhan releasing on August 11, 2022. The actor has Gorkha, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Soorarai Pottru and Mission Cinderella in the works too.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar recalls how he bought his flat after Jaani Dushman: ‘I made more money as Sunny Deol couldn’t come’

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh should be…

Marvel announces Loki season 2, Secret…

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to return…

Katrina Kaif likely to be cast in Sajid…

Marvel announces Avengers: Secret Wars,…

Charlie Cox to voice Daredevil in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification