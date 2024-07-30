Kunal Kapoor has officially joined the cast of the much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This epic production already boasts big names like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, with Ranbir playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi portraying Maa Sita. The addition of Kunal Kapoor to the cast promises to bring even more excitement to this grand project.

Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana; begins prep for role: Report

Preparations and role details

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kunal Kapoor has already begun preparing for his role in Ramayana. The actor is busy with rehearsals and costume trials, indicating the level of dedication and effort being put into the film. While the specifics of Kunal’s character are still under wraps, the buzz around his involvement is generating significant interest among fans and industry insiders alike.

Other cast members and their roles

The star-studded cast of Ramayana doesn't end with Kunal Kapoor. South star Yash is set to play the formidable Ravana, while Lara Dutta will reportedly take on the role of Surpanakha. This ensemble of talented actors is expected to bring depth and intensity to the retelling of this ancient epic.

A two-part saga

Ramayana is being envisioned as a two-part saga, reflecting the scale and complexity of the story. A source close to the development told the publication, “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously.” The production team has outlined a 350-day shoot schedule for the two films, aiming to wrap up by December 2025. This ambitious timeline underscores the dedication and planning behind this massive project.

Kunal Kapoor's upcoming projects

In addition to his role in Ramayana, Kunal Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead. He recently finished shooting for Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, a film produced by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Kunal is also involved in the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi and has a movie lined up with Aamir Khan Productions. Beyond films, Kunal is set to take on the role of a vigilante in an upcoming action web series, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

