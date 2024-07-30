Many believe that the actor was pointing out at the cordial relationships shared by legendary personas like Salim Khan and Dharmendra with their two wives.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

As the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches, the tension inside the house is palpable. Bigg Boss recently organized a press conference within the house, where journalists were invited to pose questions to the contestants. At the press conference, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik faced a barrage of questions due to their polygamous relationship, sparking debates among both housemates and viewers with accusations about it being mistreatment of women. During the same, co-contestant Ranvir Shorey pointed out how the film industry and its audience have historically accepted polygamous relationships involving some of the most celebrated figures.

"Agar aap urban, elite, liberal hote jaise bahut hai jinke 2 biwi hai, main naam nahi lena chahta logon ke jo samjho film stars hai, urban elites hai, unpe itne judgemental shayad hi honge. Maine aapke sath time guzara hai (if you were urban, elite, liberal, there are many who have 2 wives. I don’t wanna take names but for example, we have film stars who are urban elites. We may not be that judgemental towards them. I have spent with you guys), I don't feel judgemental about it." This prompted many to wonder: Was Shorey referring to personalities like Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and Dharmendra?

Salim Khan, the acclaimed screenwriter, has openly maintained relationships with both Salma Khan and Helen, a dynamic that has been widely acknowledged and accepted. Similarly, Dharmendra, the iconic actor, has been married to Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, both relationships being public and respected. While Ranvir did not explicitly name these figures, his comments seemed to hint at them, drawing parallels between their experiences and the situation of Armaan and Kritika Malik.

Along with making the statement, he also emphasized the importance of respecting personal relationships that are built on mutual understanding and consent, regardless of how unconventional they might appear.

