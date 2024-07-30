comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.07.2024 | 9:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

en Bollywood News Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

Many believe that the actor was pointing out at the cordial relationships shared by legendary personas like Salim Khan and Dharmendra with their two wives.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches, the tension inside the house is palpable. Bigg Boss recently organized a press conference within the house, where journalists were invited to pose questions to the contestants. At the press conference, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik faced a barrage of questions due to their polygamous relationship, sparking debates among both housemates and viewers with accusations about it being mistreatment of women. During the same, co-contestant Ranvir Shorey pointed out how the film industry and its audience have historically accepted polygamous relationships involving some of the most celebrated figures.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey points out how ‘urban elites like film stars have two wives’ but refrains from taking names as he comes in support of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

"Agar aap urban, elite, liberal hote jaise bahut hai jinke 2 biwi hai, main naam nahi lena chahta logon ke jo samjho film stars hai, urban elites hai, unpe itne judgemental shayad hi honge. Maine aapke sath time guzara hai (if you were urban, elite, liberal, there are many who have 2 wives. I don’t wanna take names but for example, we have film stars who are urban elites. We may not be that judgemental towards them. I have spent with you guys), I don't feel judgemental about it." This prompted many to wonder: Was Shorey referring to personalities like Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and Dharmendra?

Salim Khan, the acclaimed screenwriter, has openly maintained relationships with both Salma Khan and Helen, a dynamic that has been widely acknowledged and accepted. Similarly, Dharmendra, the iconic actor, has been married to Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, both relationships being public and respected. While Ranvir did not explicitly name these figures, his comments seemed to hint at them, drawing parallels between their experiences and the situation of Armaan and Kritika Malik.

Along with making the statement, he also emphasized the importance of respecting personal relationships that are built on mutual understanding and consent, regardless of how unconventional they might appear.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey calls Sana Makbul ‘gutterchhaap’ after personal attack on son: “Today you brought up my 13-year-old son”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Ranbir Kapoor,…

Sonu Sood announces the release date of his…

SCOOP: G V Prakash Kumar replaces…

SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a…

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana:…

Vedaa trailer to drop this week as the John…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification